Shoplifting Results in Arrest with Multiple Warrants

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of shoplifting at a business in Colfax. When Deputy Jace Sauce arrived, he located the suspect, Brittany Brumley, and learned that when she walked out of the store, an alarm sounded. He was also told that Brumley had been permanently banned from the store from a prior incident. Deputy Sauce discovered that she had air fresheners in her purse that she didn’t pay for. Deputy Sauce also found that she outstanding warrants for her arrest for felony grade organized retail theft. Crystal methamphetamine was also found in the car that she was in.

Brittany Brumley, 36 years old, of Natchitoches, was arrested for Theft of Goods, Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Remaining After Being Forbidden, and an outstanding warrant.