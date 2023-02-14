Shooting on Willow Glen Road

Alexandria Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning on Willow Glen Road.

At approximately 04:03 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the apartment complex located in the 700 block of Willow Bend Road, in reference to multiple gunshots being heard. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 2006 Hyundai Sonata sedan, a 2018 Chevrolet Impala sedan, and a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that had been struck by gunfire while parked in the apartment complex. One of the vehicles had been left running, but was abandoned upon Officers arrival.

Alexandria Police Crime Scene recovered over 40 cartridge casings from the area. No victims were reported and the suspects are unknown at this time.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.