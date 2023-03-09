Shooting on Ashley Avenue leads to a Fatality

Alexandria, LA (03/08/2023)

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon on Ashley Avenue.

At approximately 06:37 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Ashley Avenue in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered 20-year old male Dietrich Deshawn Gaines, from Alexandria, LA, laying on the floor inside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Upon investigation by Alexandria Detectives, a 17-year old female juvenile from Alexandria, LA, was arrested and charged with 1-Count of 2nd Degree Murder.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.