Shooting Investigation at Burger King

Alexandria, LA (01/04/2023) APD Press Release

Alexandria Police Detectives are currently investigating a shooting that occurred last night in the 1200 block of MacArthur Drive.

At approximately 09:25 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the Burger King Restaurant located at 1207 MacArthur Drive, in reference to a person being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 19-year old male inside the business that had been shot in the abdomen. Medical personnel arrived shortly and took the victim to a local Hospital where he was treated for his wounds and is now in stable condition.

Alexandria Detectives interviewed both the victim as well as the alleged shooter, along with other witnesses to the incident. This is an ongoing investigation with possible arrests being made in the future, pending further investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

