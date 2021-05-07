Shooting in Pineville

Deputies have responded to what has been initially reported as a shooting in the 6800 block of LA 28 East.

Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene responded as well as Acadian Ambulance.

We can now confirm one victim is deceased and the other victim has been transported to a local hospital for gun shot wounds.

Currently, there is no suspect information. However, Detectives are interested in a black SUV, unknown model, that was seen in the area at the time of the incident.