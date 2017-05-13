Shooting in Avoyelles Parish

A state trooper and a Marksville police officer are recovering from shootings that happened yesterday in the Long Bridge Community of Avoyelles Parish as they tried to assist Hessmer Police who were serving a warrant.

Neither man is said to have life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, now in custody is 35-year-old Brandon Arthur Carpenter of Elizabeth.

State Police say Carpenter barricaded himself inside a friend’s home in the Long Bridge Community between Moreauville and Mansura.

Initial reports from the scene were that three officers had been hit.

Carpenter is charged with Attempted Murder and other charges are pending.

KLAX, ABC 31 News