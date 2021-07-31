Saturday, July 31, 2021
Shooting at Louisiana Mud Fest

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Louisiana Mud Fest overnight, to multiple people shooting into a crowd.

Two people were shot and have moderate injuries, one of the victims is a 14 year old child.

There were thousands of people at the event and many of them immediately began trying to leave. There were hundreds of vehicles trying to leave at once, when we received a 911 call that there were two people with guns that jumped onto the running boards of a vehicle that was trying to leave.
Deputies were able to arrest those two and they are in jail.

If you have any information about the people responsible for the shootings, please call 627-3261 or the information can be submitted anonymously to grantso.org/tipsubmit

