Shooting Arrest

Alexandria, La. (July 28, 2020) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday around 1:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Loblolly.

Marquell Bell, 20, of Alexandria, was charged with illegal use of a weapon in this incident and possession of a stolen firearm from a previous incident. Joshua Stafford, 19, of Alexandria, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099

