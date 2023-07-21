Sheriffs Detectives make arrest in travel trailer theft in Tioga

On July 7th, 2023, Patrol Deputies responded to the 200 block of Ates Road in Pineville in reference to a report theft of a travel trailer. Deputies took the initial report and the case was referred to Detectives from the Tioga Substation for further investigation.

From their investigation, Detectives located what was believed to be the travel trailer was on a vacant lot in the 1900 block of Hickory Hill Road in the Tioga area. Detectives obtained sufficient probable cause and obtained a search warrant on the vacant lot and travel trailer. With the assistance of Patrol Deputies, Detectives were able to confirm the travel trailer was in fact the one stolen from the 200 block of Ates Road. Detectives were able to identify Matthew Pomes of Ball, Daniel Hossieni of Pineville, and Kenneth Charrier also of Ball as the suspects in the theft.

Warrants were obtained for all three suspects and on July 14th, 2023, they were located and taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Pomes was released on July 19th on 1 $16,000.00 bond. Hossieni remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $36,000.00 bond. Charrier also remains in jail

Arrestee: Matthew C. Pomes II, 24

Ball, LA

Charges: Felony theft < $25,000

Arrestee: Daniel Toufaun Hossieni, 39

Pineville, LA

Charge: Felony theft < $25,000

Arrestee: Kenneth Ray Charrier, 62

Ball, LA

Charges: Possession of stolen things < $25,000