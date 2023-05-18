Sheriff’s Detectives investigating homicide In Glenmora

Last night, May 16, 2023 at approximately 8:40PM, deputies responded to the Glenmora area in reference to a report of a shooting.



Upon arrival, deputies located a gunshot victim who was transported by Acadian Air Med to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. Detective’s say the name of the victim is currently being withheld until all next of kin have been notified.



RPSO, along with the Glenmora Police Department, are conducting this homicide investigation. Detectives are currently processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.



Detective’s ask if anyone has any information in regards to this homicide, they are asked to contact the RPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.



Officials will update as further information becomes available.