Shannon Alford named new Executive Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction

ALEXANDRIA, La – The Rapides Parish School District is excited to announce the appointment of Shannon Alford as the District’s new Executive Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. Mrs. Alford will be assuming the position formerly held by the new LaSalle Parish Superintendent of Schools Jonathan Garrett.

Shannon Alford brings more than 32 years of education experience working in an array of roles within the Rapides Parish School District, including having spent the last 6 years strengthening our elementary schools as Director of Elementary Education. During her time as director, she led the “Rapides Reading Revival” literacy initiative that helped foster a love for reading and literacy in Rapides Parish students and helped Rapides Parish Schools maintain a “B” performance score for the fourth consecutive year.

“Shannon Alford has a wealth of successful experience that is going to help continue the progress we’ve made and catapult us in other areas,” said Rapides Parish Superintendent of Schools Jeff Powell.

Mrs. Alford has a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership, both from Northwestern State University. Within her degrees, she specializes in 1st-8th grades and is a Supervisor of Student Teaching, Provisional Elementary School Principal and Provisional Principal. She also has a level two Louisiana Teaching Certificate and is eligible for a level three Louisiana Teaching Certificate.

Mrs. Alford began her career as a teacher at Pollock Elementary School (1990). Mrs. Alford was selected as Assistant Principal at Mabel Brasher Elementary School in 1993 and then would go on to be selected as Assistant Principal at North Bayou Elementary School (2006), Principal at Mary Goff Elementary School (2007) and Principal at Caroline Dormon Junior High School (2012), before becoming Director of Elementary Education (2017).

“I am humbled and honored to be selected to serve as the next Executive Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction in Rapides Parish,” said Alford. “I am proud of the many successes and academic accomplishments Rapides Parish has achieved in the past few years. This is a direct testament to the dedicated faculty and staff, hardworking students, committed families and supportive community that enabled Rapides Parish to thrive. I look forward to working with our schools, families and communities as we continue to provide an innovative and supportive educational system that engages our community, empowers individuals, and elevates our people to their maximum potential.”

Mrs. Alford will begin her role as Executive Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction in Rapides Parish on May 1, 202