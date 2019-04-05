Sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise in Louisiana

This month is s-t-d awareness month , many people take this time to raise awareness and take action to prevent, test for, and treat s-t-ds. S-t-d’s rates are rapidly on the rise in Louisiana and it is a serious conversation that many people avoid having .Local health leaders works everyday to spread awareness about the impact that s-t-ds have on our community.Dr. David Holcombe says this is a huge problem here in Louisiana. According to the centers for disease control and prevention Louisiana ranked number 1 for congenital syphilis, chlamydia ranked number 2 , Gonrrhea and HIV aids ranked 3 in 2017.Since then those ranks have remain with an increase of cases across the state.I caught up with dr. Holcombe to see how locals can protect themselves from s-t-d’s .Sexually transmitted diseases are sexually transmitted so uh protection using condoms or when you’re engaging is extremely important, reducing the number of partners is extremely important then having some knowledge of who your partner is and if they are reliable or not unreliable. He believes the topic of sexually transmitted disease shouldn’t be just talked about during this month where it is observed.So it is an important issue to be discuss in schools, the dinner table and from the pole – pit .If you are sexually active it is advise that should get tested on a regular basis .