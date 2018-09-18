Sexual Battery at Local Restaurant
Updated Press Release On September 3rd, 2018, detectives at the Kolin Substation received another complaint from another employee of the local restaurant who had been inappropriately touched by a Travis Sherman. Detectives began their investigation, interviewing the victim as well as other witnesses. Through their investigation, detectives learned Sherman touched another employee inappropriately and without their consent.
On September 12th, Detectives were able to obtain a warrant on Sherman for Sexual Battery. Since Sherman has remained in jail since his August 14th arrest, detectives re-arrested and re-booked him on the new charge. Sherman remains in jail and bond has not been set on the new charge.
“We appreciate this victim coming forward and we commend them for having the courage to do so” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “So many times crimes like this go un-reported. But please know, we will listen and we will investigate the complaint. No one should have to live in fear.”
Arrestee: Travis Wayne Sherman, 47, Alexandria, LA
Charges: Sexual Battery
Original Press Release – On August 7th , 2018, patrol deputies responded to a complaint of a battery of an employee at a local restaurant in Pineville. According to the victim, the suspect, identified as Travis Wayne Sherman, 47 of Alexandria, touched the victim inappropriately while they were working their shift. Deputies took the initial report and during the background investigation of the suspect, it was learned he was a registered sex offender. Detectives from the Kolin Sheriff’s Station conducted their investigation and through that investigation, they were able to establish probable cause that supported the original allegations.
Detectives obtained a warrant on Sherman for Simple Battery, Sexual Battery and Stalking. On August 14th , 2014, with the assistance of the United States Marshal Violent Offender Task Force, Travis Wayne Sherman was located and taken into custody without incident and arrested on the active warrants. Sherman was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at this time in lieu of a $15,000.00 bond.
Arrestee: Travis Wayne Sherman, 47, Alexandria, LA
Charges: Simple Battery, Sexual Battery, Stalking