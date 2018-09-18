Sexual Battery at Local Restaurant

Updated Press Release On September 3rd, 2018, detectives at the Kolin Substation received another complaint from another employee of the local restaurant who had been inappropriately touched by a Travis Sherman. Detectives began their investigation, interviewing the victim as well as other witnesses. Through their investigation, detectives learned Sherman touched another employee inappropriately and without their consent.

On September 12th, Detectives were able to obtain a warrant on Sherman for Sexual Battery. Since Sherman has remained in jail since his August 14th arrest, detectives re-arrested and re-booked him on the new charge. Sherman remains in jail and bond has not been set on the new charge.

“We appreciate this victim coming forward and we commend them for having the courage to do so” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “So many times crimes like this go un-reported. But please know, we will listen and we will investigate the complaint. No one should have to live in fear.”

Arrestee: Travis Wayne Sherman, 47 , Alexandria, LA

Charges: Sexual Battery