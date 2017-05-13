Sex Crime Suspect Turns Himself In

Press Release – The Natchitoches Police Department received a complaint of carnal knowledge of a juvenile on May 8, 2017. NPD Officers spoke with the complainant who advised her 16 year old daughter was involved in a sexual relationship with a 32 year old male identified as Barry LaCaze.

During the investigation the suspect, Barry LaCaze, turned himself in to NPD Detectives. LaCaze was charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and placed in the Natchitoches Parish detention Center on May 10, 2017.

Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison and up to a five thousand dollar fine.