Sex Crime Suspect Turns Himself In

Press Release – The Natchitoches Police Department received a complaint of carnal knowledge of a juvenile on May 8, 2017.  NPD Officers spoke with the complainant who advised her 16 year old daughter was involved in a sexual relationship with a 32 year old male identified as Barry LaCaze.

During the investigation the suspect, Barry LaCaze, turned himself in to NPD Detectives.  LaCaze was charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and placed in the Natchitoches Parish detention Center on May 10, 2017.

Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison and up to a five thousand dollar fine.

