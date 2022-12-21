Severe winter weather expected for Browns vs. Saints on Saturday in Cleveland

The Browns are taking on the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, December 24th and forecasts are calling for severe winter weather in the Cleveland area.

Early forecasts are predicting that Saturday’s Cleveland Browns game could be severely impacted by extreme winter weather. High temperatures are expected to be around 13 degrees with wind sitting at around 30 mph and gusts reaching up to as high as 60-70 mph.

The wind chill will likely dive deep into the negative teens and in addition to the cold air and wind, around 1-3 inches of snow is expected.

The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday that the team is planning to depart New Orleans following their practice Thursday in an attempt to avoid severe winter weather.