Severe Weather Alert

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch until 7pm

We already have warm, moist air in place and additional Gulf of Mexico moisture is moving in from the south. This powerful

front is moving from west to east and consists of colder, drier air. The colder air is under cutting the warm air and is sparking

powerful showers and thunderstorms — some could cause damaging winds and isolated hail in some areas.

This front also is being fed by a squall line. (The difference in air temperatures is causing instability).

Since the region has had so much rain, the ground is saturated. Any additional rain will cause flash flooding.

A flash flood watch has been issued.

Conditions are expected to improve late tonight.