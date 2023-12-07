Severe upper respiratory illness in dogs appearing across US

PINEVILLE, La – A dog illness is sweeping through the United States leaving owners everywhere concerned. Dr. Morgan McDaniel of Montgomery Animal Hospital cautions about potential implications for Louisiana during the upcoming holiday season.

“I don’t think we are quite seeing an outbreak in our area that’s being reported in other areas of the country,” said McDaniel. “But obviously with the holidays coming up, lots of travel, lots of co-mingling of pets. We’re anticipating seeing more cases as the season progresses.”

“Kennel cough” or “Canine Respiratory Coronavirus” was first described in a group of shelter dogs in the United Kingdom in 2003 according to the National Institutes of Health. But this new illness is different and more severe.

“The dogs are just not responding as well as are typical cases that people describe as kennel call for 7 to 10 day duration cases. This seems to be much longer than that in some of these dogs that are being reported. Severity seems to be a little bit worse, especially in the geriatric patients or immunocompromised patients.”

Louisiana has no confirmed cases of the newly coined “Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex.” Even though there are no cases in Louisiana, 14 other states have already recorded infections and McDaniel says owners need to be extra mindful about the illness.

“I would avoid co-mingling pets if possible. Boarding obviously is going to be a big thing over the holidays. And I think just being really diligent about asking your boarding facility wherever you choose to board your pet, do they make sure that all pets that are boarded there are fully vaccinated before they come into the facility?”

The Louisiana State University Dean of Veterinary Medicine says “”The infection is spread through droplets and is an infectious disease and contagious.”

And McDaniel says to watch for potential symptoms in your canine to make sure detection on potential infection is sooner rather than later.

“Coughing, sneezing, difficulty breathing seems to be the top signs, clinical signs people are seeing in these pets, ocular and nasal discharge.”

McDaniel urges canine owners to make sure their pets are up to date on vaccinations and do extra research on potential boarding options vaccination guidelines to avoid exposure to the illness.

If your dog is experiencing symptoms of illness reach out to your local pet hospital immediately.

