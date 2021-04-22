Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow

Our streak of dry weather will be coming to an end tomorrow afternoon as a low-pressure system moves in our direction. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon hours and continue into the overnight hours before tapering off early Saturday morning. All of Central Lousiana is under a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe storms on Friday. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible. Be sure to have multiple ways of receiving severe alerts tomorrow!