Severe Storms Possible Today

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central Louisiana under a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe weather. Conditions will be favorable for severe storms by late morning into the early afternoon hours. Damaging wind gusts, small hail, and a few tornadoes will be possible. Conditions will begin to improve this evening as a cold front passes to our east. Be sure to have multiple ways of receiving severe alerts throughout the day and have a plan if a Tornado Warning is issued for your area!