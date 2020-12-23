Severe Storms Possible This Evening

Strong southerly winds will bring warm and moist air to the area as a cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures will top out in the 70s areawide. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along the cold front this afternoon into the evening hours. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and a spin-up tornado will be possible as the storms roll through the area. The best chance of severe weather will be along the I-10 Corridor in the yellow shaded areas between 3 PM and midnight. I suggest having multiple ways of receiving severe alerts this evening!

Expect sunshine and much colder temperatures tomorrow.