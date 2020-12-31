Severe Storms Likely Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop throughout the afternoon hours. Later today, conditions will become favorable for the development of severe weather. Tornadoes will be possible, especially across central and southern Louisiana. Aside from the tornado threat, damaging wind gusts and hail will be possible. The best time frame will be between 1-11 PM.

If you live in a mobile home, I suggest finding a sturdy structure to stay in until the severe threat passes. Remember that if a Tornado Warning has is issued for your parish, take immediate action and find your storm shelter. Make sure that you have multiple ways of receiving severe alerts today.

On the bright side, the first couple of days of 2021 will be dry!