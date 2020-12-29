Severe Storms Likely Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to Central Louisiana tomorrow afternoon as a low-pressure system develops to our west. The highest coverage of rain for your Wednesday will be along and west of the I-49 corridor. Things will begin to go downhill on Thursday as the low-pressure system begins to move to the northeast. Deep moisture and low-level wind shear will create a favorable environment for severe storms during the day on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight severe risk (level 2/5) for the entire area. Damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and tornadoes will be possible.

There is a chance that there could be a tornado outbreak across portions of Louisiana on Thursday. Go ahead and update your severe weather plans and know what to do if a tornado warning is issued for your area. Also, be sure to have multiple ways of receiving severe alerts!