Severe storms across Southeastern U.S., Tornado damages property in Gorum, La.

GORUM, La. – Dangerous thunderstorms across the south Monday brought tornado warnings to Central Louisiana and affected more than 20 million people from eastern Texas to Mississippi.

Locally, we saw hail, strong winds and tornados.

ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us the damage that one tornado caused in Natchitoches Parish.

In Gorum, La. a tornado touched down knocking down several trees on a property including one hitting this house. The homeowner was too distraught for an interview, but she says when she went outside when the storm was the fiercest, it sounded like a freight train.

The woman whose house was struck said her daughter was in this travel trailer and that it lifted off of the ground then a tree fell on the trailer.

The tornado snapped the top off one tree, and it landed thirty feet away.

A chicken coop was tossed dozens of feet striking several vehicles before landing on a car.

Crews were out working to restore power to the area.

The national weather service out of Shreveport dispatched a damage recovery team to assess the effects of the tornado in Gorum.

The National Weather Service reported that tornado warnings hadn’t been issued in much of the southeast since late June but that all changed with these storms.

They said the clash of cold, Canadian air drilling into the south and lingering warm, moist air over the Gulf of Mexico typically leads to more damaging thunderstorms from November to December.

One storm chaser captured half-dollar sized hail in Ferriday, La.

While the damage to the house was severe, the homeowner said she is glad that no one in her family was hurt.