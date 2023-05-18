Several Ideas for your long Memorial Day weekend

May 17th, 2023 ~ Jacque Murphy

If gas prices and inflation, have you staying close to home for this Memorial Day weekend, the Alexandria Zoo is a great family outing. Take a stroll through the mostly shady boardwalk and say hello to the Turtles, Saturday, May 27th is World Turtle Day.

If a short road trip is the plan, drive a couple of hours south for a private Swamp Tour. A relaxing boat ride through a Louisiana swamp is one of the best ways to discover Louisiana wildlife and culture.

Ronnie Briscoe / Atchafalaya Swamp Tour Guide

“You’ll see the alligators, the wildlife, you know on a private, you’ll be either with your friends or with your family and two and a half, three hours you’ll get a good feel how you can travel and get around in the basin, you know I can show you some places where the fishing is good and then just enjoy just the natural environment out here in the Atchafalaya Basin.”

Or, drive a little bit farther to the West of us in Texas and you’ll find Moody Gardens in Galveston. If you haven’t been in a while, they have added some things that appeal to young and old alike.

Jerri Hamachek / Moody Gardens Communications

“We’ve got a variety of different attractions, a hotel and a golf course that’s all right there and uh we’re a non-profit so we’ve got a mission of education and conservation, but the way that we do it all is in a fun way so that when the kids come to visit and the adults, maybe they’re gong to learn something and not even realize that they had. We’ve just opened up Palm Beach so Palm Beach is actually a white sand man made beach that we’ve shipped the white sand in from Florida and we’ve got a great lazy river there, tower slides, wave pools and on Saturday nights starting in June, we also have our Beats on the Beach event so you can stay until the evening, enjoy some live music or DJS and then also on Saturday nights, we have Fireworks that are out there so it’s a great kind of fun experience to enjoy your Saturday night while you’re on the island.”

If you would like to honor a veteran, the VA Hospital will be placing American flags on graves at The National Cemetery Saturday May 27th at 8am.

A FORMAL MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM WILL BE HELD AT THE NATIONAL CEMETERY IN PINEVILLE AT 10 A.M. ON MEMORIAL DAY, MONDAY, MAY 29TH