Seventh Annual KCS Holiday Express to Make Two Stops along the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights

Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Christmas Train will be making stops in Shreveport and Pineville

Press Release – SHREVEPORT, LA – The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Christmas Train will be coming to Shreveport on Dec. 1 and Pineville on Dec. 4. The train will arrive at KCS Yard, 4500 North Lake Shore Drive, Gate 5 at 4 p.m. in Shreveport and 901 Melrose Street at 4 p.m. in Pineville.

For seven years now, Kansas City Southern has transformed retired trains into a holiday spectacle. At each stop, the Holiday Express donates warm clothes and other items that children need to the local Salvation Army.

The six-car train is bedazzled in Christmas lights and consist of reindeer and a mini Christmas village, a gingerbread box car, an elf workshop, a reindeer stable, a flatcar that carries Santa’s sleigh, a red caboose, and a smiling tank car that leads the way.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the KCS Holiday Express Christmas Train, visit the website.

Shreveport-Bossier and Alexandria/Pineville are partners in the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights, which includes Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Natchitoches, and Alexandria/Pineville. To learn more about events and holiday happenings visit www.holidaytrailoflights.com.