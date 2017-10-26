Oakdale Man Charged with Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Press Release – On September 27, 2017, deputies from the Glenmora Substation responded to a complaint of criminal sexual conduct that was committed in the Glenmora area. An initial report was taken about the suspect having an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile and the case was assigned to detectives from the Glenmora Substation for further investigation. Detectives made contact with the victim and collected evidence in the matter.

Through their investigation, detectives established sufficient probable cause to obtain a warrant for the suspect identified as Dustin Wayne Strother, 23 of Oakdale. Strother was arrested by Detectives on October 18, 2017 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was held on a $25,000 bond.

On October 20, 2017 as detectives continued their investigation, probable cause was established for additional charges and Strother was charged with 17 counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. Strother was re-arrested as he had remained in jail since the initial arrest and an additional bond of $42,500 was set on these charges.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any further information in this case, they are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Detectives Division at 328-473-6727 or the Glenmora Substation at 318-748-4226.

Arrestee: Dustin Wayne Strother, 23, Oakdale, LA

​Charge: Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, 17 Counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile