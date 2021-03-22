Seven-Run Fourth Inning Propels Wildcats to Series Win over Sul Ross

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College softball team scored seven runs in the fourth inning, six coming with the second out on the board, to come back and pull off their first ASC series win of the season with an 11-6 win over the Sul Ross State Lobos Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Park.

The Wildcats found themselves down 3-0 when they came to bat in the bottom of the first inning after Sul Ross got back-to-back home runs during the top half of the inning. A two-out rally in the bottom half of the inning helped the Wildcats get right back into the game. After leading off the bottom of the first with an infield single, Briley Johnston was standing on second when Shaye Tredinich came up to bat with two away. Tredinich did the deed as she poked a base hit through the left side that allowed Johnston to come home from second to cut the deficit to 3-1. After a KayeLea Dearmon single put runners on the corners, Kayla Dauthier found the left field line for a double that scored Tredinich to make the score 3-2 after one inning of play.

After getting out of a two on, no out jam in the top of the second, the Wildcat took their first lead of the game thanks to the bat of Desiree Squires. Squires came up with runners on second and third with two outs and dropped a base hit into right that allowed both Johnston and Lexie Marks to come home to give LC a 4-3 lead.

That lead was short-lived as the Lobos responded with three runs in the top of the third inning to retake the lead at 6-4. But then the bottom of the fourth came, and that’s where the game turned into the Wildcats favor. With runners on first and second and one out, Olivia Coaker banged the wall in center for a RBI double that scored Lexie Marks to make it 6-5. With the bases now loaded following a hit by pitch, Shaye Tredinich grounded the ball to second for a fielder’s choice, which allowed Briley Johnston to come home from third and tie the score. KayeLea Dearmon followed that with a shot right back up the middle which scored Coaker from third to give LC the lead for good. Kayla Dauthier then dropped a base hit into center that pushed pinch runner Breanna Newman home for an 8-6 lead. Then came the big shot as Hailey Vitrano, who had entered the game an inning earlier, found the right field corner for a triple that cleared the bases Dearmon and Dauthier for a 10-6 lead. The final run was scored as Samantha Cetta found the right field line again for a RBI single that allowed Vitrano to touch the plate for the 11-6 lead.

LC’s defense found itself in a bit of a jam in the top of the sixth inning as the Lobos loaded the bases with two outs, but a strike out retired the side and no runs came in and Sul Ross would not challenge the lead again.

“The kids got themselves off the mat today,” said Louisiana College head coach Barry Roberts. “Sul Ross has a great team and gave us a big challenge. Bailey [McMillian] gutted it out for us in the circle. Her back was tightening up and she took a hard line drive off of the shin, but she wouldn’t give me the ball to take her out. She said she was going to finish, and finish she did.”

KayeLea Dearmon and Kayla Dauthier each went three-of-four at the plate in the win as both hit a double and scored a run. Dauthier was credited with two RBI while Dearmon knocked in one run. Desiree Squires went one-for-three with two RBI and was hit by a pitch. Hailey Vitrano went one-for-three, with that one being a two-RBI triple where she later scored. Olivia Coaker went one-for-four with a double, a RBI, and a run scored. Samantha Cetta rounded out the offensive leaders as she went two-for-three with a RBI.

Bailey McMillian (3-4) came off the bench in the first inning and had a solid outing to collect the win. She threw 6.2 innings and allowed eight hits and three runs, all earned, walked six and struck out one. Olivia Coaker started the game and got one out, allowing three hits and three runs, all earned, without walking or striking out any batters.

The Wildcats (8-10, 3-3 ASC) head on the road next week looking to build off this weekend’s series win when they take on Howard Payne in a three-game set. First pitch of Friday’s doubleheader against the Yellow Jackets (10-6, 4-2 ASC) is set for 1:00 P.M. at Lady Jacket Field in Brownwood, Texas.