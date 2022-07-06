Service Programs Help Residents Pay Their Utility Bills

The increase in heat and fuel usage is causing a rise in utility bills.

Service programs in Rapides Parish are helping these customers offset the cost.

The CENLA Community Action Committee encourages residents to bring their utility bills to them.

Angela Allen feels grateful they are helping her pay her utility bill.

Mona Fisher made sure she brought all the documents she needed to qualify.

Program Director Pamela Ballot guides them through the process of receiving utility assistance.

She urges residents to have all the required documentation to make it easier to apply.

She says it is the biggest problem they have during the application process.

CCAC is partnering with med express to support residents with utilities.

Police Juror Jay Scott is proud to reach out to his community.

The staff at Med Express feels honored to aid those in need.

To qualify for assistance, residents must bring a copy of their income statement, driver’s license, and a copy of their utility bill.

Angela Allen says she is relieved there are programs willing to take the extra weight off her shoulders.

They are setting up more booths at different locations in the city.

Each service program can give residents a way to make ends meet.

For more information on how to qualify, visit CENLA Community Action Committee at 2011 Macarthur Drive or Med Express at 2560 North Bolton Avenue.