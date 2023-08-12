Seniors to receive discounted price while adopting pets at Alexandria Animal Shelter

The Alexandria Animal Shelter always has furry friends available for adoption and one of those that needs a home is Petey, says Superintendent Henry Wimbley.

“Petey is He’s a mix collie,” says Wimbley. “He came in as a stray, and we’ve had him maybe a couple of months, and we’ve been fishing him for adoption. So hopefully this time around he can find a good home, as you can tell. I mean, he’s very calm and he would make a good children’s dog or, you know, senior citizen is looking for a companion animal.

Petey gets along with everyone says Wimbley

“If you have a pet already, he gets along with other animals, both dogs and cats, because we do have a shelter cat here that we don’t have any trouble with the cat being around this dog.”

Dogs and cats are available for adoption at the shelter and Wimbely says the process is quick and easy, especially for seniors.

“We try to keep it as simple and show as possible the process,” says Wimbely. “Maybe take 10 to 15 minutes to do all the necessary paperwork, do one on one to remind people, Seniors 60 years of age and older, in other words people my age and older, 60 and above will receive a $50 reduction in the cost.”

Wimbley advises that for anyone looking for a pet or that already has one to take extra precautions in the heat.

“My tip is keep them indoors, not everyone can do that,” says Wimbley. “Not all animals do well indoors. But, if you can’t and you have an outdoor pet, make sure it has fresh water during the day and if you walk your pets try to do it late in the afternoon or do it early in the morning.”

To adopt Petey or another animal call (318) 473-1229.