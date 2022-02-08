Sending a Valentine to a Hero – OPERATION VALENTINE

The message is a simple one, “Thank you so much for what you do, we always need you.” This is just one of the many sweet messages from the heart of a child to a soldier or veteran in a project called OPERATION VALENTINE.

Winnfield Funeral Home is one of nearly 1000 exclusive Veterans & Family Memorial Care funeral home providers across America who are sponsoring the 14th Annual~OPERATION VALENTINE initiative. Our staff feels that this project is simple and meaningful. “Students and individuals throughout the community write messages to the troops and veterans on Valentine Cards, Cut-Out Hearts, or whatever they like and we make sure that they are delivered to our brave men and women serving overseas. Despite the ongoing pandemic we wanted to continue this tradition.”

Cards cannot include glitter, food or candy, but there are still many ways to personalize a handmade card. Write a message on them and say “Thank You,” tell them about yourself and wish them a Happy Valentine Day! Our troops are away from their loved ones and friends so they really want to know that people back home appreciate them. Care packages are one thing, but this is a real morale boost.