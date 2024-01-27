Senator Kennedy says new FEMA program would make flood insurance unaffordable for many

Louisiana lawmakers are concerned about flood insurance, and how fewer people can afford it. As ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has made it one of his signature issues as he battles a new FEMA formula that decides premiums.

“We need a national flood insurance program that looks like somebody designed it on purpose because the one we have right now does not. The old one wasn’t great, but at least it sort of worked.”

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy spoke out to the Senate Banking Committee about FEMA’s plan to raise flood insurance premiums under the Risk Rating 2.0 program, which relies on an algorithm to predict our storm risk.

“…and this algorithm is so good they days they can look into the future and look at each individual home and predict whether a flood or not 20 years from now. They made all kind of wild allegations. . . .and I say, ‘Man, I need to see this algorithm. Can I see it?’ ‘No. If we show it to you, I have to kill you,’ And I’m in charge of their budget.”

Kennedy said he was told one-fifth of policyholders would see their premiums go down as a result of the change, but Kennedy argues there would be significant increases, for example more than 300 percent in Terrebonne Parish and over 500 percent in Plaquemines Parish.

“They lied. They said a million people of the 5 million people will see their rates go down. I haven’t talked to a single person who’s seen their rates go down. This is just an excuse to raise premiums, and they don’t care.”

He says The whole purpose of the National Flood Insurance Program is to provide a product that people can afford.

Meantime, The Congressional Budget Office estimates that more than 900 thousand policyholders will drop out of the program over the next decade due to premium hikes.

“Right now FEMA can raise the premiums 18% every single year, and they’re going to keep doing it because they don’t care.”

Kennedy says FEMA owes people an explanation and that begins with transparency, something he says the American public isn’t getting.

