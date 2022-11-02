Senator John Kennedy Addresses Supporters at a Campaign Rally in Buckeye

Senator John Kennedy was in town for a rally to generate support for his reelection campaign. ABC 31 News Joel Massey was there and has this report.

“The key to the future in Louisiana, I don’t care what anybody tells you, is not the price of oil. It’s not the unemployment rate. It’s not who the United States senator is. It’s education.”

Senator John Kennedy addressed a large crowd at Buckeye High School talking about the problems in the country and his views on how to address them. Here’s what two supporters of his had to say.

Keith Deville, Deville resident said, “When he speaks to you he’ll definitely tell you the truth and it may not be what you want to hear all the time but it’s definitely the truth. And he does work hard for you and he’s got Louisiana as his number one priority… He’s fighting for the Republican party everyday. He’s fighting the border crisis. He’s fighting inflation to do what he can. But there’s a lot of things that he needs help with. And with our support and maybe getting the right parties into play this year he’ll have that help.”

Renea Hazmuka, Pineville resident said, “He is for our senior citizens. He is for the state of Louisiana to benefit us. He is for our schools. He wants to better our children and our education. And I support him because he supports us as a community and as a state.”

Kennedy addressed inflation, crime and the border and his desire that many in Washington be voted out.

“I came out to meet some of the fine people in Deville and Buckeye. I’ve been home from D.C. for about seven weeks now. I’ve been working every day. We’ve covered all corners of the state and I’m going to keep going until election day. It’s just such an honor to represent my people. I’m sorry about what they’re going through right now. Inflation is gutting people like a fish. Our crime problem is out of control. The border is open. These are all policies of President Biden and my democratic colleagues in Washington. And people ask me what can they do about it and I tell them the truth. The only place where you are going to find cheaper gasoline and food prices is in the voting booth. And I tell them honestly because I told the American people and the people of Louisiana, I’d never lie to them. And the truth is that the water in Washington D.C. is not going to clear up until you get the pigs out of the creek. It’s just that simple.”

Kennedy is facing twelve opponents this election cycle, five Independents, five Democrats, one Libertarian and one Republican.