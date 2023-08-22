Senator Bill Cassidy wants Trump to pull out of presidential race

Senator Bill Cassidy made an appearance on CNN over the weekend where he stated that former president Donald Trump should drop out of the presidential race.

Not much more than 24 hours later Cassidy visited England Air Park in Alexandria for his Congressional Update and doubled down on his previous comments.

“I want to beat Joe Biden. If we’re going to do that, we need a candidate who can win. And that’s why I said that.

Cassidy cited current polling data saying that Trump would not beat Biden in a Presidential election according to early numbers. He also named Trump’s extracurricular issues as an obstacle as well.

“President Trump’s legal problems, everyone knows about them. You can imagine that that’s going to continue to weaken his ability to win votes.”

As for other options for a Republican in the race Cassidy has no specific preference but prefers any of those running to Biden.

“Any of those candidates on the debate stage in Milwaukee would be better over the next four years than a President Biden who has given us inflation to such a degree that the average family has lost $10,000 of purchasing power since he became president.”

Cassidy furthered his criticisms of Biden’s current presidency and named his policies on student loan relief unfair.

“The person who couldn’t go to college because he had to go immediately to work, he bought a truck to go back and forth. Or maybe as part of his job, he gets no relief whatsoever.”

As the Republican debates approach quickly, Cassidy’s main focus on his time in Central Louisiana was to share his vision, hope, and plans for Central Louisiana and the state as a whole.