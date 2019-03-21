Thursday, March 21, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines State News 

Senator Bill Cassidy Tours Louisiana

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comments , ,

US Senator Bill Cassidy traveled to the Central LA area this week for multiple public speaking appearances as he tours the state.He says the tour is a chance to hear from the people of the state and take their issues back to the Senate. He joined the rotary club of Alexandria for their weekly meeting on Tuesday to speak on a number of topics including the emergency at the southern border, lower prescription drug prices, ending surprise medical bills, the opioid crisis and his legislation to give students better resources when deciding where to go to college. One topic of choice that Cassidy emphasized is healthcare.He is currently working with a group of lawmakers to put together a bipartisan legislation to  put an end to patients receiving massive surprise medical bills and he’s hoping to release new legislation by the end of March. The Senator has also addressed Louisiana’s high prescription drug costs and is continuing to fight for reduced prices.For nearly three decades, Cassidy has provided care for uninsured and underinsured patients in Louisiana’s charity hospital system.

 

You May Also Like

Rapides Regional Aquires Germ-Zapping Robot

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Rapides Regional Aquires Germ-Zapping Robot

Police ID Officer Involved in Fort Polk Soldier Shooting

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Police ID Officer Involved in Fort Polk Soldier Shooting

6th District Congressional Race Becomming Crowded

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 6th District Congressional Race Becomming Crowded

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV