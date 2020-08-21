Senator Bill Cassidy advocates for more testing after positive COVID case

Senator Bill Cassidy announced Thursday afternoon that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cassidy, a physician from Baton Rouge, says he will quarantine for 14 days.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” he said.

A few hours later, the senator posted a short video on Twitter to “thank folks for their concern and to let them know I’m OK.” He also made a pitch for his legislation seeking more money for coronavirus testing.

The Republican senator is running for reelection on November 3rd.

Below is the video he posted to his Twitter concerning more testing.