Senate Passes Cassidy-Kennedy Resolution Celebrating LSU Baseball’s National Championship Win

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and John Kennedy (R-LA) today applauded the Senate passage of their resolution recognizing the Louisiana State University (LSU) Fighting Tigers baseball team for their 2023 College World Series National Championship. The hard-fought series against the Florida Gators resulted in LSU’s seventh national championship title. The resolution congratulates Head Coach Jay Johnson on becoming the first coach to win an NCAA Division I baseball title before his third year, as well as highlights many achievements by players on the field.

“The 2023 LSU Baseball team will go down in history as one of the best ever college baseball teams,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Congratulations to the players, Coach Johnson, and the coaching staff. Geaux Tigers!”

“Louisianians are proud of the LSU Tigers and Coach Jay Johnson for the team’s historic season. Each of the players worked hard to deliver an incredible championship win, inspiring us all. Geaux Tigers!” said Senator Kennedy.

The resolution also thanks LSU fans for their dedication and support.

