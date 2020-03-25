Senate and White House agree on stimulus package early Wednesday morning

2:58 a.m.: Senators and White House clinch deal on stimulus package

After a marathon of closed-door meetings on Capitol Hill, Senate leaders and White House officials clinched a bipartisan deal early Wednesday on a massive stimulus package to help save the national economy from the detrimental impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell described the legislation as “a wartime level of investment in our nation.”

“At last, we have a deal,” McConnell told reporters. “We’re going to pass this legislation later today.”

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/coronavirus-live-updates-senators-white-house-clinch-deal/story?id=69784080&cid=social_fb_abcn&fbclid=IwAR2v5JjFOI2Ni9tQm-dgMZzz-eu0xjMvBIyaMPkr0nR7TyVDuvlW5j5Syx4