Sen. Kennedy introduces bill to lift cap on oil revenue for Gulf states

WASHINGTON—Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), has introduced the Offshore Cap Parity Act to eliminate

the arbitrary, misguided cap on the amount of revenue Gulf states can receive from oil and gas drilling off

their coasts.

The states direct much of this revenue to coastal conservation and restoration efforts. Currently, the Gulf

of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) limits the dollar amount of revenue that Louisiana, Texas,

Mississippi and Alabama can collectively receive to $375 million per year, though total revenues for the

Gulf topped $5 billion in 2019.

“Louisianians have tirelessly supported America’s path to energy independence, and we depend on

GOMESA funds to conserve and restore our storm-battered coastline.

“The existing cap arbitrarily siphons money away from conservation in oil-producing states. This

cap isn’t smart, sustainable or fair. The commonsense solution here is eliminating the cap on oil

revenues for Gulf states,” said Kennedy.

Text of the Offshore Cap Parity Act is available here. https://www.kennedy.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/2/0/207fcf35-3459-4bb1-8694-da015963290c/1224C5F44CE773FC777F82FC5463E5B8.06-08-20-offshore-cap-parody-act.pdf

Background:

Under GOMESA, federal revenues from the offshore energy production of Gulf states are divided into

three portions. The federal government returns 37.5 percent of this revenue to Louisiana, Texas,

Mississippi and Alabama. The Land and Water Conservation Fund receives 12.5 percent of offshore

revenue and directs most of that money to landlocked states. The final 50 percent of Gulf oil and gas

revenue goes to the U.S. Treasury.

The GOMESA cap limits the dollar value of Gulf states’ 37.5 percent revenue share to $375 million,

meaning the states receive no benefit when the energy sector peaks and revenues surpass the cap.

Conversely, the Mineral Leasing Act ensures that states with onshore drilling operations receive 50

percent of their revenues, while there is no cap on how much money that share includes.

States with onshore energy production typically aren’t required to spend that money on environmental

priorities. Louisiana constitutionally dedicates revenues from offshore energy production to pay for its

coastal conservation and restoration projects.