Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Sen. Kennedy announces CARES Act grant to support University of Louisiana at Lafayette coronavirus research

Jacque Murphy

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) today announced $199,009 in grant funding from the National Science Foundation to support a coronavirus research project at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“With accurate data, we can understand what works best to combat the spread of the coronavirus. I’m glad to see this funding support Louisiana research to flatten the curve,” said Kennedy.

The funding comes through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.

More information about the project is available here.

