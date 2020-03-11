Sen. Kennedy announces $7.8 million in funding for Louisiana coronavirus response

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $7.8 million in funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support Louisiana’s response to the coronavirus.

“It’s important for state and federal governments to work together to contain and mitigate the coronavirus’s spread in Louisiana. This funding gives our state more tools and resources to combat the disease. I will continue to work with the Trump administration to protect the health and safety of our communities,” said Kennedy.

President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act on March 6 to provide states with appropriate resources in response to the coronavirus.

Louisiana residents can contact the Louisiana Department of Health for information on the state’s coronavirus response. The Department of Health is sharing information about the coronavirus at ldh.la.gov and has set up a coronavirus hotline at 1-855-523-2652.