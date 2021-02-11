Thursday, February 11, 2021
Sen. Bill Cassidy statement in regards to his Votes on Constitutionality of Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released the following statement after his yes vote on the constitutional jurisdiction to impeach a president no longer in office.

“We heard arguments from both sides on the constitutionality of having a Senate trial of a president who has since left office. A sufficient amount of evidence of constitutionality exists for the Senate to proceed with the trial. This vote is not a prejudgment on the final vote to convict,” said Dr. Cassidy. “If anyone disagrees with my vote and would like an explanation, I ask them to listen to the arguments presented by the House Managers and former President Trump’s lawyers. The House managers had much stronger constitutional arguments. The president’s team did not.”

