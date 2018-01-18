2018 Beginning Farmer/Rancher Accelerator Program: Seed to Success in Fifty Days

Annual workshop series prepares new entry farmers and ranchers for start-up operations in growing and selling local food, both in wholesale and direct to consumer markets

Press Release – ALEXANDRIA – The 2018 farmer training program at Fresh Central is a workshop series designed for entrepreneurs interested in starting a farm or ranch based business and growing local food for direct to consumer or wholesale markets in central Louisiana and across the state.

Expert guest speakers from the National Young Farmers Coalition, Business Acceleration Systems, and Fresh Central’s own Director of Local Food Initiatives, will lead exciting and valuable workshops to take new farmers from Seed to Success in Fifty Days.

“Farming enterprises are businesses,” said Arthur Neal, Deputy Administrator for Farmers Markets and Local Food Marketing at the USDA, speaking recently at the 2018 Foodapalooza event. “Regional food systems thrive on relationships and help us transcend limited resources.”

The 2018 Farmer Training Program will help participants form relationships that support start up business success and prepare them for entrepreneurship.

The Seed to Success Farmer Training Program is part of the Central Louisiana Local Food Initiatives, a community effort that aims to strengthen Central Louisiana’s local food economy while increasing access to fresh, healthy, local food for all residents of the region.

“We are looking forward to the 2018 Farmer Training Program and providing technical assistance and wrap-around supportive services to new and beginning farmers and ranchers. Regional food systems are a viable and much needed portion of a modern economy; we are thrilled to support this sector through our work at CLEDA.” Said Bahia Nightengale, Director of Local Food Initiatives at CLEDA.

Applications are accepted through January 20th; space is extremely limited in this high-quality program so apply today: www.freshcentral.org/seedtosuccess.