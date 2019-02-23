Security Camera Footage Leads To Arrest

Rapides Deputies say a theft arrest leads them to drug distribution charges against a couple in Pineville. They’re Christopher and Kristi Burnaman, both age 34. Investigators say they were tracking down a theft complaint in Village Green Subdivision when they used security-camera footage to lead them to the suspects. Deputies say they found the stolen item and also meth, pills and suspected anabolic steroids. both are now charged with drug distribution, and the man is also accused of theft and criminal trespassing.