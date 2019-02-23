Saturday, February 23, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Security Camera Footage Leads To Arrest

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comments

Rapides Deputies say a theft arrest leads them to drug distribution charges against a couple in Pineville. They’re Christopher and Kristi Burnaman, both age 34. Investigators say they were tracking down a theft complaint in Village Green Subdivision when they used security-camera footage to lead them to the suspects. Deputies say they found the stolen item and also meth, pills and suspected anabolic steroids. both are now charged with drug distribution, and the man is also accused of theft and criminal trespassing.

You May Also Like

RRPEC Hosts Annual Reagan Dinner

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on RRPEC Hosts Annual Reagan Dinner

Marksville Couple Honored for 83-year Marriage

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Marksville Couple Honored for 83-year Marriage

2nd Annual Foodapalooza Offers Workshops & Education Opportunities

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 2nd Annual Foodapalooza Offers Workshops & Education Opportunities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *