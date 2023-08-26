Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has declared this weekend a “Weekend of Prayer in Louisiana.”

BATON ROUGE, La.— In the midst of record-high temperatures, historic drought conditions, and

wildfires raging across Louisiana, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has declared Saturday, August 26 and

Sunday, August 27 a “Weekend of Prayer in Louisiana.”

“I implore Louisianans of all faiths and religious affiliations to join together in prayer for relief from these

extreme conditions, for those who have lost their homes in these wildfires and those forced to evacuate

because of them, and the brave first responders who are working around the clock to keep us safe,”

Ardoin said. “Prayer is powerful, and just like they always do, I know Louisianans will come together to

help those who have lost so much in these difficult days.”

Secretary Ardoin also reminds Louisiana citizens to be mindful of the statewide burn ban, and to adhere to

state and local officials, as well as emergency personnel.