Second half push not enough for Trojans’ first championship appearance; falls to Rams 35-35

An absolute battle in Turpin Stadium, but the second half momentum was not enough for the ASH Trojans to push past the now back-to-back 5A State Champions, the Acadiana Rams.

Hrad coaach, Thomas Bachman says that no doubt, he’s proud of his team. Although a disappointing loss, he praises his team on their resilient efforts in the game.

“Came up a little bit short tonight, but the fight, the character, the integrity… talking to them in the locker room that if one thing comes out of this when we walk out of this room is we have to stay together.”

The Trojans had a one-point lead in the first quarter, but it wouldn’t last one a they went into half behind, 21-7.

Coming out of the half, we saw ASH get more settled allowing senior quarterback, Judd Barton, who only threw for 11 yards then, turn things up in the second half throwing for 211 (yards).

“We had felt like we didn’t get any rhythm. I don’t know that we changed anything from the original plan. There was no big adjustments at halftime. Once we got into rhythm, the offensive staff had some really good things scripted. Some things that we thought we could take advantage of.”

“I’m proud of my guys, I love playing with them. It didn’t go our way, but you live and you learn.”

Defensively, ASH adjusted to Acadiana’s “bread n’ butter”, their ground game.

Linebacker, Jermaine McNeal and defensive back, CJ Kittling, combined for 29 total tackles.

Kittling earned Outstanding Player of the Game. He says it’s a great honor, but along with a win, it would’ve meant more.

“It’s a good achievement, but I really wanted to win.”

“I don’t know that anyone has come further than CJ. I’m just incredibly proud of him. He was really all over the field tonight.”

Acadiana’s head coach, Matt McCollough said that ASH gave them a fight. Especially, in the last four minutes of the game with a tipped touchdown from Graham Vaughn and an absolute dime to TJ Johnson.

But an intercepted two-point conversion from the Rams, would seal the game at 35-34.

“We had a little trouble getting to the quarterback (Barton) at the end who made some good plays. He’s a good football player, a three-year starter. We saw the same thing against Zachary at the end, he made some plays against West Monroe, which is two good defenses. They’re good on offense and they do a good job over there.”

The Trojans end their spectacular season 7-2 overall.