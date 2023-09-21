Thursday, September 21, 2023
Second degree murder on Chester and Polk

APD PRESS RELEASE 9/20/23 2:10PM

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at approximately 10:45 PM the Alexandria Police responded to a call at the intersection of Chester Street and Polk Street in reference to a shooting victim.  Responding officers located 25-year-old Tyruin Green of Alexandria La deceased in the roadway.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.  You may also email information to detectives at:

APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867.  The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

