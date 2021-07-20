Second Degree Murder Arrest

Alexandria, La. (July 20, 2021) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in the shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of N. Mall Drive ( Grand Theater parking lot) around 8:45 p.m. last night. Antonio Brooks, 19, of Alexandria, has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and armed robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.