Second arrest made in domestic violence case

On Feb 3rd. , 2023, Deputies at the Tioga Substation took a walk in complaint involving an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in the Pineville area. Deputies took the initial report and the case was forwarded to Sheriff’s Detectives for follow-up investigation.

Detectives interviewed the victim and were able to establish sufficient probable cause for an arrest warrant to be obtained for the suspect, identified as Michael Carroll Guillory, 40 of Pineville, for 1 count of Domestic Abuse Battery-Strangulation. On February 8th, Detectives were able to locate and take Guillory into custody without incident. Guillory was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the warrant. Guillory was released on a $25,000.00 bond on February 10th and served with a protective order before he was released.

On February 13th, 2023, Deputies responded to the 100 block of Aurora Drive in Pineville in reference to Violation of Protective Orders. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives from the Tioga Substation started their follow-up investigation.

Detectives interviewed the victim and were able to establish sufficient probable cause for an arrest warrant to be obtained for Guillory for 25 counts of Violation of a Protective Order.

Detectives made contact with Guillory via cell phone where he refused to cooperate with law enforcements request to turn himself in. On February 16th, 2023, Detectives, with the assistance of RADE Agents and RADE K-9’s, took Guillory into custody after a brief struggle. Guillory was then transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked for 25 counts of Violation of a Protective Order and Resisting an Officer. Guillory remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $63,000.00 bond.

Detectives say this is still an active investigation and if anyone has any additional information about these crimes, please contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Criminal Investigations-Tioga, at 318-641-6010.

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”

Arrestee: Michael Carroll Guillory,

Pineville, LA

Charges: 25 counts Violation of a Protective Order —bond $62,500.00

1 count of Resisting an Officer —–bond $500.00