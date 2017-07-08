Second Arrest Made in Connection with Vehicles Stolen from Baton Rouge

UPDATE UPDATE UPDATE

Press Release – As their investigation continued, detectives developed another suspect involved in the case of the recovered stolen vehicles from Baton Rouge.

On June 28th, 2017, detectives identified Bryan Dean Barbat, 46 of Pineville, as the second suspect in the case of the recovered stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle from Baton Rouge. Detectives were able to establish probable cause that Barbat had been in possession of the stolen motorcycle and allegedly placed it were it was located by Detectives.

Barbat was arrested on June 30,2017 by officers with the Alexandria Police Department on the active RPSO warrant for Possession of Stolen Goods >$1500. Barbat was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on this charge as well as two counts of Parole Violation through the LA Probation and Parole.

Barbat remains in jail at the time of this release on a $10,000.00 bond on the possession of stolen goods charge and there is no bond on the probation violations.

Sheriff’s detectives say their investigation is still ongoing, with the assistance of other local jurisdictions, and more arrests are possible.

Arrestee: Bryan Dean Barbat, 46, Pineville, LA

Charges: Possession of Stolen Goods >$1500, two counts Parole Violation – LA Probation and Parole

Original Press Release – On June 26th, 2017, detectives from the Tioga and Deville Sub-Stations were assisting the Pineville Police Department with the service of a search warrant at the home of Patrick Brown. Brown was not at the residence but while at the residence, Detectives located at 2016 Harley Davidson Motorcycle which was reported stolen from the Baton Rouge area. The motorcycle was seized and removed from the residence.

During further investigation, Detectives also learned that there was a small Toyota passenger car taken from the same Baton Rouge area location as the motorcycle was taken from. Detectives continued their investigation throughout the day and later made contact with Brown in the Cotile area, hiding in the woods.

Near where Brown was located detectives located the small Toyota car abandoned. This car was also reported stolen to authorities in the Baton Rouge area and it was seized by Sheriff’s detectives. Brown was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for possession of stolen things and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Brown remains in jail on a $100,000.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation into this incident is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Arrestee: Patrick Allen Brown, 34, Lot 7, Pineville, LA

Charges: Possession of Stolen Things, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle