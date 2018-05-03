Sec. of State Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler has resigned; his last day will be May 8th.

Schedler, Republican and former State Senator has been embroiled in a sexual harassment lawsuit which has prompted officials from both parties to call for him to leave office.

He originally said he would finish his term, but not run again. Since then copies of emails and correspondence have emerged which he says will cause him to leave office with a heavy heart.

He says his first assistant, Kyle Ardoin will take over the job, and is qualified to handle elections this fall.

ABC31 News